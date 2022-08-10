Exclusive! Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’s Gaura aka Kajal Chauhan talks about the show and her family’s reaction, says, “I did not tell anything to anyone in my family until everything was final”

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers' favorite shows, Star Bharat has always strived to reach the viewers’ hearts.

The channel is gearing up to enthrall its viewers with a fully loaded and captivating drama titled ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ that has gone on air recently. The show is produced under the banner of Farm Film Productions.

The show's creators chose a vibrant and brilliant artist like Kajal Chauhan who will play the lead in the show. Kajal has already appeared in several television series, while veteran actor Sushmita Mukherjee will play the role of Rekha, the saas on the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character, working with Sushmita Mukherjee, and more.

Sushmita ji is playing the role of your Saas, she is such a celebrated actor, what was the experience like, of working with her?

I don’t think anyone else who could have been my Saas. I don’t have words to express the whole experience. She is just lovely as a person because I have a thing, I am very honest about my opinions, and if I don’t like someone, then I am not rude about it but I do give a hint. If I like someone, then I talk a lot and I like to have some kind of equation. Ma'am is so nice and supportive. We have not shot too many scenes together, but just the promo. I had very physically tiring scenes and I was bumping into things because my character Gaura gets scared a lot. So we used to get injured quite a lot and ma'am used to take care of me like a child. She tells me to take care and be cautious and things like that. She is funny, she boosts the morale of the set and keeps things very positive. She is such a senior actor but gels so well with everyone. I wish that my real mother-in-law is also like her.

Did you do anything specific for this role, did you prepare in any way?

Specific in the sense, our story is based on the city of Banaras, and getting that dialect was a bit tough for me because even though I am from Rampur in U.P, our dialects are a bit different. So, I did a couple of workshops that they arranged for me, to get the accent and way of speaking right because the character of Gaura is so powerful. The fear that she has to project is so strong that she has to sound real and to get that right, the workshops were held for me.

What was the reaction of your family and friends, when they first saw the promo?

Honestly, till everything was final and I had shot the promo, I did not tell anything to anyone in my family. It is a thing that my family has taught me - until you reach your destination, don’t talk about your journey. I believe that it is easier to take things slow, but they have to be sure. I decided that I would be quite until everything was final. When my mother saw the promo, she called me and said that the girl in it looks just like me. They were so happy and ecstatic. Even my father, who is not very expressive, would ask people to watch my show and promote it, saying that my daughter’s show is going to be on-air soon. Everything was just very happy and it made me feel very nice.

Kajal plays the role of Gaura on the show, “Meri Saas Bhoot Hai", which airs on Star Bharat.

