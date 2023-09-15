EXCLUSIVE! Mishkat Verma sheds light on his character Adhiraj in Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, shares his first impression about co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, reveals there was no need for the ice-breaking moment and much more

Mishkat Verma

MUMBAI:  The much-awaited show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has hit the small screens from today onwards. 

The show which stars Mishkat Verma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is aired on Sony TV. 

The fresh pairing of Sumbul and Mishkat is already the talk of the town and the viewers can't wait to see them together. 

As the show premiered a day ago, TellyChakkar got in touch with Mishkat who spoke about the show and much more. 

Shedding light on his character, Mishkat said, ''My character's name is Adhiraj Pradhan. He is an IAS aspirant. Adhiraj is a lazy genius. That's what he is being called by everyone. He is a rank holder but he does not have air about it.  Adhiraj is also smarter than Kavya but he doesn't care about it. He does not take his aspirations seriously. There is another reason why he became an IAS officer.''

He continued, ''Adhiraj's dad is a politician in the show. His mom is an IAS aspirant but he had to forget her dream because of her father. He meets Kavya in the academy for the first time and gets inspired by her. Adhiraj is like a guardian angel around her. That's how their friendship begins.''

When asked about his impression about Sumbul even before he met her and knew her, Mishkat said, ''I didn't see much of her work. I knew she was an actress. People in my extended family had seen her work and they were always very high on her acting capabilities. I knew of her. I knew she has done Bigg Boss.''

He added, ''I didn't see much of her so I knew very less about her work. Hence, I didn't form any opinion about her. But it's amazing to meet her and work with her.''

Lastly, revealing the ice breaking moment, Mishkat said, ''We had auditioned together for the show. When we were at the final stages of the audition, we had already got along well. There was no reason or need to break the ice. Everything happened very smoothly. She is great to work with.''

