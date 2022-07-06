Exclusive! Model turned actress Indraxi Kanjilal roped in for Sony SAB and JD Majethia's ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series. JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions' new show is titled Pushpa Impossible.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show is titled as Pushpa Impossible.

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita and many more are roped in for the show.

And now, we have come to know that model turned actress Indraxi Kanjilal has been roped in for the show and details regarding her role are not yet revealed!

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this new show? 

Tell us in the comments.

Till then stay glued to us for more news and updates from the entertainment industry. 

Latest Video