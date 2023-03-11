Exclusive: Mohini Sapnani and Jitendra Bohara bag Zee TV’s upcoming show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has been serving some piping hot news to our readers who want to stay updated with the latest information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Mukta Dhond’s upcoming presentation on Zee TV titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye will witness some popular names in the starcast of the show. TellyChakkar was the first one to report that Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have been roped in to play titular roles on the show. Other names which are added to the cast are Ashish Kaul, Kishori Shahane, Ankanksha Pal and many others.

Now according to the latest news coming to our news desk is that Mohini Sapnani and Jitendra Bohara bagging the show!

Mohini Sapnani was last seen in Jyoti- Umeedon se Saji on Dangal channel while Jitendra has been seen in shows such as Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, and more recently in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the character of Sunny, Virat’s friend.

Zee TV is known for bringing in good shows that have become iconic in today’s time and are very successful shows.

Dhond, in the past has produced many popular shows in the likes of Divya Drishti and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She has also contributed to other production houses like Balaji Telefilms for the supernatural drama Naagin.

