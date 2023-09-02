Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’ next with Sony TV

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

As per sources, Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu are roped in as the lead roles in Swastik Production’s upcoming show with Sony TV.

Mohit Abrol is known for many shows like Balika Vadhu, Razia Sultan, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne and many more.

Talking about Sujay Reu, he is a very talented actor known for his role in shows like Siya Ke Ram, Shastri Sister and Ram Milaayi Jodi to name a few.

The name of the show is not revealed but it is going to be an adaptation of a Turkish series.

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

