EXCLUSIVE! Moni Dutta and Ssivanyi Thakor ROPED in for Sony Tv's Dhadkan

TellyChakkar had exclusively informed you that Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to bring a new show titled Dhadkan, the storyline for the show is yet to be disclosed.

We have now exclusively learnt that Moni Dutta and Ssivanyi Thakor have been roped in the show in interesting characters. Further details of their characters are yet to be disclosed.

Earlier, we had informed about actors like Vidyut Xavier, Ashwin Mushran, Nishant Singh, among others being roped in for the show. Apart from Dhadkan, Sony TV is geared up to bring India's Best Dancer's second season and India's Got Talent on board as well.

