Exclusive! Monica Khanna aka Latika of Durga Aur Charu talks about the show going off-air, “As we were getting comfortable with our characters, we got the news that Durga Aur Charu is going off air which was the saddest and very heartbreaking news”!

MUMBAI: The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances.

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

TellyChakkar gave you the exclusive update that the show was going off-air.

Recently we got in touch with Monica Khanna was played the role of Latika on the show and opened up about the show's ending.

She expressed and said, “ It was a wonderful experience, I have met such wonderful people, it was good to know that such good humans still exist on this planet. It was a short journey but it is going to stay with me because just as we started forming bonds, and got to do scenes together, and as we were getting comfortable with our characters, we got the news that Durga Aur Charu is going off air which was the saddest and very heartbreaking news, for anyone of us, memories are very very beautiful and I am going to miss the whole cast”.

Talking about her experience with working with Kunal she said, “ Kunal is a good human and he is a prankster, I love him and he loved to irritate me, and he is the only person on set, who can really irritate me to hell and he has a lot of fun doing it and I was the only target, otherwise he is genuinely a gem of a person”.

Durga Aur Charu will air its last episode on 14th April, and the show has been on the air for only 4 months.

