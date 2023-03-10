Exclusive! Monica Khanna talks about her upcoming show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di reveals the reason why she said “Yes” to the show

MUMBAI: Monica Khanna is a well-known actress in the television industry and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Mahi Way, Ishq Subhan Allah, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Durga Aur Charu etc.

Today she is a household name and she has a massive fan following.

Soon she would be seen in Zee TV’s upcoming show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what made her say “Yes” to the show and revealed a few things about her character.

Today the show has a special puja before it goes on air so how do you feel about it?

Today finally the opening shot happened and I got to meet the rest of the cast, many of whom I know so there is a comfort zone with them. I am just waiting for the shoot to begin. I am excited to start this new journey.

What made you say “Yes” to this project Ikk Kudi Punjab Di?

I want to be thankful to the almighty that after Durga Aur Charu I got the offer of the show and since I am Punjabi, finally I got to play a Punjabi in the reel life too, I have played Marathi, Bihari, Muslim characters and this is the first time I am playing a Punjabi character and to speak your mother tongue is fun and now the things I want to say would come out naturally. Earlier I had to control it.

When it comes to Punjabi drama we have to speak in high volume that comes naturally. It’s been very good and I am lucky to be part of the show I hope that the love I got for my other characters I get for this one too.

Can you tell us something about your character?

I won’t be able to tell you whether it's positive or grey but I can tell you that, because we are from Punjab my character is very loving to her family, in – laws and she is educated and she helps in business and she knows her responsibility and how to look after her family.

I have always said that a situation makes someone negative and they take such a decision that people don’t agree with. There is a lot of drama and twists and turns that will be there in the show.

The promo is out and the audience is linking it and it’s got a positive response. What do you have to say about it?

We are very excited about the promo that is out and we are crossing our fingers hopefully we will start the shoot and we are excited to begin the shoot soon.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Monica in this new character on the new show.

