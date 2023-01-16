Exclusive! Moon Banerrjee to replace Shital Thakur in Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2

Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline, and the memes that it inspires. The characters of Simar and Mataji, and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs.
MUMBAI :Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer. The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Radhika Muthukumar, aka Simar or Choti Simar, is one of the most famous names in the telly town. Radhika is known for her character in Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2, which is made under the banner of Rashmi Sharma. She is shown as the wife of Aarav Oswal, aka Avinash Mukherjee. The chemistry between Radhika as Simar and Avinash as Aarav is liked and adored by all, and they are lovingly called 'SiRav' by their fans.

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the stars of the show.

TellyChakkar always brings you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

We bring you the exclusive update that actor Shital Thakkar, who was playing the character of Sandhya, has been replaced by Moon Banerrjee to play the character.

Moon Banerrjee is a well-known actress who was previously seen in projects like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, and Muskaan to name a few.

We also gave you the exclusive update that the character of Gagan will be played by Rupesh Kotwani who was earlier seen in the reality show Roadies.

The show that started on a grand note last year and is working wonders.

Are you excited to see how the upcoming storyline turns out?

