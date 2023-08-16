EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Niti Kaushik and Shershah actor Rajeev Bharadwaj roped in for Subhash Ghai's upcoming show Jaanaki for Doordarshan

Subhash Ghai is all set to bring a new show on Doordarshan titled Janaki.
Niti Kaushik and Shershah

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Doordarshan has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon titled Jaanaki.

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to bring a new show on Doordarshan soon. 

We have exclusively learnt that actress Niti Kaushik and actor Rajeev Bharadwaj are roped in to play pivotal roles. 

Niti will be playing the negative role of Kamini while Rajeev will be seen as Ashwini Prasad. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to support female literacy and baning female infanticide.

Subhash Ghai Doordarshan janaki Niti Kaushik Rajeev Bharadwaj
