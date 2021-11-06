EXCLUSIVE! Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor to GRACE the stage of Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh's charm and crazy vibe has turned the show into a massive hit. The dapper has been inviting his celeb buddies to turn the show more interesting.

Also read:COLORS launches India’s first-ever visual-based quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’ to be hosted by superstar Ranveer Singh

Well, now the exclusive news is that Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy are all set to grace the stage of The Big Picture. Apart from Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna and Sanaya Irani are also going to grace the stage. It will be interesting to see how these divas will turn the show sizzling in glam.

Also read: ENTERTAINING: Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty set the stage on fire in The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh!

We had last seen Mouni and Surbhi in the famous Anthology of Naagin and Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring the sixth season of the show in the coming year.

Are you all excited to meet the divas in Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com