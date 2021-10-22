Exclusive! MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2: Masaba Gupta to grace the finale

MUMBAI : MTV Supermodel of the year is a reality show that gives models a platform to showcase their talent and become famous.

Season 2 of the show was also very successful and is nearing its finale.

This year, the judges of the show were Milind Soman, Anushka Dandekar, and Malaika Arora.

All the contestants have given their hundred percent, and on Sunday, the audiences would know the winner.

We have exclusively learned that Masaba Gupta will be gracing the finale of the show.

Masaba was a judge in Season 1 but couldn’t be a part of the show now as she was busy with her web series Masaba Masaba Season 2.

She will surprise the judges and be a part of the finale.

The judges and the contestants will be super excited to see her on the show and welcome her with much love and happiness.

Have a look at the exclusive pictures from the finale of the show.

