Exclusive! Muskan Bamne reveals of a reality show she would love to be a part of and talks about her bond with Rupali Ganguly, says "No one can beat her in acting"

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Muskan Bamne is a well known actress of television and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah and more before becoming a part of Anupamaa.

She is an exceptionally good actress and through her acting chops, she convinced the audience that no one could portray Pakhi the way she does. She is usually praised for her acting chops but sometimes, she has to face trolls for playing a bit of a grey character in the show.

ALSO READ: Muskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress, asking her how she handles trolls and which reality show she would like to be a part of.

How do you handle the trollers and the hate that comes your way?

Recently, when Pakhi behaved very meanly with Anupama, I received a lot of flak from the audience. I get comments like no child should be like her, how disrespectful she is etc. Someone also targeted my mother during this time. I replied to them that you can't target a mother as she is the one who brings you in this world and raises you to be the person that you are. No one should ever judge parents. I used to feel very bad as they got personal. They should stick to the character and not bring in my other family members. There should be a line drawn.

How do you tackle when the trollers join your name with other people who create controversies ?

I feel like laughing. How you can just link two names without any reason? I just think about what just happened. Trollers have no other work. But if I start paying attention to it, I'll get affected. So, I stay away.

How is your bond with Rupali Ganguly?

Like in the show, I have a great bond with her like a mother-daughter. Even an emotional scene comes out naturally because acting is all about action and reaction. Her actions are so real that my reactions come out naturally. No one can beat her when it comes to acting.

In future, would you like to do a reality show if you were offered one?

Yes, of course. I would love to do a reality show if I am offered, especially a dance show as I love dancing. Ever since I began acting, dancing has taken a back seat.

Well, there is no doubt that Muskan Bamne is one of the most love actresses of television and her character as Pakhi has become a household name.

( ALSO READ : Did Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi and Adhik Mehta aka Adhik hint at another STORM making its way in Anupamaa?