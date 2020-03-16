EXCLUSIVE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho actor Neha Narang opens up on challenges she faces being a working mother, says she doesn't even get to see her child at times due to hectic work hours

MUMBAI : Neha Narang has been away from the small screens for a long time and is now all set to be back in action.

The actress has bagged a pivotal role in Colors' upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The drama series is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Neha has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and she has appeared in a number of hit projects so far.

As the show inches closer to its release, TellyChakkar got in touch with Neha who spoke at length about her work, balancing work life and personal life and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang and Arjun Singh roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

What new can the viewers expect?

My character is negative but she loves her brother Kunal a lot. She is extremely possessive of him. She has a soft corner for her brother.

Being a working mother, how challenging is this profession for you?

It is very challenging being a working mother as our working hours are very hectic, it involves travel, make-up and much more. There comes a time when I come home from work and leave for work, I don't even get to see my child. He is sleeping whenever I come and go. It is more difficult than other jobs. There are no fixed timings in our profession. Sometimes we don't even get leaves. But that's okay because this is my work and I am happy.

If not an actor, what would you be?

If I wasn't an actor, I would have done something related to the field of Fashion. I have a lot of interest in this field. I would have become a fashion designer or would have my own clothing brand. So yes, fashion is my passion.

Neha has previously worked in shows like Sasuraal Genda Phool, Shubh Vivah, Rangrasiya, Baal Veer, Lakhon Mein Ek, and Dil Se Diya Vachan, among others.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is all set to hit the small screens on 1st June.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: MUST-READ! Neha Narang talks about her role in Santoshi Maa, shares how she prepared for the role and reveals that it was quite challenging