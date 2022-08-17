EXCLUSIVE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho fame Tanvi Malhara on doing romantic scenes with Kunal Jaisingh: I love the romance that's shown in the daily soaps, everything is very cute

Tanvi Malhara who plays the lead role of Katha in Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho opens up on doing romantic scenes with Kunal Jaisingh and much more. 

MUMBAI: Stunning actress Tanvi Malhara made her small screen debut with Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. 

She is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh in the show.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is loved by the viewers. 

While Kunal plays the role of Kabir, Tanvi is seen as Katha in the romantic drama series. 

It's been almost two months since the show went on-air and viewers are left intrigued with an interesting storyline. 

We all know that Kabir and Katha's wedding was full of drama and their married life is witnessing lots of ups and downs. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke about her character post her wedding with Kabir and much more. 

How are you trying to adapt with the new look of Katha post her marriage with Kabir in the show?

I love wearing sarees and it is my favourite thing. I prefer wearing it once in a while but now, I am wearing it everyday. The makers have given me the look which I always wanted. It is not every over the top and extremely subtle. So, I am loving it. The look of my character is great. I am loving the look that my designer has given and looking forward to more such looks. 

How has been your experience so far shooting romantic scenes with Kunal post your wedding track?

We have shot a few scenes for the track. I love the romance that's shown in the daily soaps. Everything is very cute. In the previous episodes, there was a cute and romantic scene where Kabir had kissed me. Katha has not hugged Kabir yet and I am also waiting for this sequence soon. I think it will be very cute. 

Last time you mentioned that you end up laughing every time you do romantic scenes with Kunal. Are you now getting used to doing romantic scenes with him? 

There was a romantic scene where I had to laugh and Kabir had to comment on my laughter. I am quite a jolly person and keep laughing all the time. But I just couldn't laugh at that scene. Kabir is such a sweet person that he helped me get the scene perfect. He cracked a joke and he called me a certain name and I ended up laughing like crazy. It's quite fun shooting these days. 

Latest Video