OMG! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho star Tanvi Malhara goes on a DATE; check out who

MUMBAI :Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

She is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh in the show.

he fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is loved by the viewers.

While Kunal plays the role of Kabir, Tanvi is seen as Katha in the romantic drama series.

As it's been more than a month since the show launched, the makers are now gearing up for an interesting track.

We all know that Kabir and Katha's wedding was full of drama and their married life is witnessing lots of ups and downs.

While a lot of drama is going on in the show, the star cast never fails to have fun off-camera.

Tanvi has garnered a huge fan following over these months.

And now, the actress has shared a beautiful and heartwarming video as she bonds with a cute kid.

Tanvi reveals in the video that she is all set for a date and we feel that this was one of the cutest date one can go on.

Take a look:

So, if you think that Tanvi has got someone special in her life, it is not her boyfriend but this cute kid.

