OMG! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho star Tanvi Malhara goes on a DATE; check out who

Tanvi reveals in the video that she is all set for a date and we feel that this was one of the cutest date one can go on.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 19:20
OMG! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho star Tanvi Malhara goes on a DATE; check out who

MUMBAI :Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

She is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh in the show.

he fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is loved by the viewers.

While Kunal plays the role of Kabir, Tanvi is seen as Katha in the romantic drama series.

As it's been more than a month since the show launched, the makers are now gearing up for an interesting track.

We all know that Kabir and Katha's wedding was full of drama and their married life is witnessing lots of ups and downs.

ALSO READ:Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Face Off! As Yuvraj tries to come closer to Katha, she gives this befitting reply to him!

While a lot of drama is going on in the show, the star cast never fails to have fun off-camera.

Tanvi has garnered a huge fan following over these months.

And now, the actress has shared a beautiful and heartwarming video as she bonds with a cute kid.

Tanvi reveals in the video that she is all set for a date and we feel that this was one of the cutest date one can go on.

Take a look:

So, if you think that Tanvi has got someone special in her life, it is not her boyfriend but this cute kid.

What do you think about Tanvi's date? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Kya Baat Hai! Kabir finishes the rituals, finally married to Katha

 

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho Colors Kunal Jasingh Tanvi Malhara Deepali Pansare alisha parveen ipali Kamat Abhinav Shukla Alisha Praveen Hiten Paintal Kaamnaa Cockcrow and Shaika Films
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 19:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho- Heartwarming! Hariprasad's misunderstanding hurts Vidhi, Dev comes to comfort
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rudraksh meets with an accident!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein, a popular hit programme on Star Plus, is ready to keep viewers glued to their screens with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin- Sad News! Usha Maushi’s frantic call to the Chavans; informs them about Sai’s accident
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Major Tiff! Its Goenkas vs Birlas as Kairav accused over Anisha’s death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Channa Mereya: Plot Twist! Goldie attempts suicide, Ginni to change Aditya's life
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! "Getting an invitation from President and Prime Minister for lunch or dinner was a privilege to me", recalls Apara Mehta in an exclusive interaction
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video