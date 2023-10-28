Exclusive! My best wishes will always be with Sumbul Touqeer: Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer shot to immense fame with his stint in Star Plus show Imlie and later went on to appear in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal too. In an exclusive conversation with Gashmeer, he spilled beans about his future projects and his experience so far in the industry.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 13:26
Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the most popular actors on television today.

The actor shot to immense fame with his stint in Star Plus show Imlie and later went on to appear in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal too. In an exclusive conversation with Gashmeer, he spilled beans about his future projects and his experience so far in the industry. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Gashmeer Mahajani bags Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2 and webseries by Platform One Media

Gashmeer shared, “My experience in the industry has been good. Along with performing I also got to know the inside workings of the industry of how the TRP game works, the format of television among many other things. Over all, it has been an enriching experience.

I am doing a couple of projects and I intend to start producing too.”

When asked about his fondest memories from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gashmeer mentioned, “I worked with some of the finest artists on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The kind of hardwork they put in and talent that they possess be it choreographers or contestants, it was one of the best experiences I have had to far. They are thorough and dedicated professionals. When you go to the sets or even the rehearsals, you will never see choreographers being casuals about anything. Working is having fun. They have fun with their work and that is the culture that I love generally and I gelled in very fast. I got to learn an array of different styles. I bonded with a lot of people in the likes of Romsha (Singh), Pratik (Utekar) and many others. Their life revolves around their art and so does mine except for my family obviously, I have my wife and a kid.”

Gashmeer also spoke about Sumbul Touqeer’s new project Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. He mentioned, “I have always said that my best wishes will always be with Sumbul. I hope she succeeds and excels in her career.” 

(Also Read: Exclusive! “I don’t think I will ever get offered Bigg Boss again as I have made it clear that I wouldn’t be part of the show; in case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I wouldn’t close my doors - Gashmeer Mahajani

Well said Gashmeer!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Gashmeer Mahajani Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal Imlie TellyChakkar TRP Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Sumbul Touqeer
TOP STORIES
