Exclusive! "My character in Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is very relatable as even I share a great bond with my mom and discuss everything with her'' - Navika Kotia

Navika Kotia is a well known actress of the entertainment business. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her why she signed the show and how different it is from other ones.
NAVIKA KOTIA

MUMBAI:  Navika Kotia is a well known actress of television and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her television roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kasamh Se etc.

The actress has done movies in Hindi cinema and down South. She is known for her roles in movies like English Vinglish, Murugaatrupadai, Attarintiki Daredi etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines as soon, she would be seen in Zee Tv's new show Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, where she would be one of the leads. 

The actress is quite excited to do a television project and the fans are looking forward to watch her on-screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her why she signed the show and how is it different from other ones.

What attracted you to do this show and character?

It is a very different role I am playing as compared to my previous roles and the character. "Kesari" is somewhat like me and also not like me. The show is very unique and there is a strong message that a mother - in - law can be a mother and a daughter - in - law can be a daughter of the house. Due to this concept, I said "Yes" to the show.

Did you discuss your show and role with your family and what was your reaction?

Just like Kesari, my mother is my lifeline. So I don't take any decisions without talking to her. I have been discussing with her about the show and character since a long time and she also didn't have any doubt that I was doing the show. She was in fact very happy that I bagged it.

These days all the shows that are made are about Saas - Bhau so what different would the fans get to watch in the show?

The show is very different. It's not like the typical saas  - Bahu show. There is no fight as my mother - in - law is my mother and I am her daughter. She adopted me but as a daughter - in - law and it's a very genuine bond. People who are having good bond with their mother - in - law would relate to this serial and those who don't will learn something for this relationship.

Well, fans are excited to see Navika Kotia in a new role on-screen, that too in a different avtar.

