EXCLUSIVE! My first paycheck was 2500 rupees, which I earned while I was still in school: Vidrohi's Baxi Jagbandhu aka Sharad Malhotra

MUMBAI: The story of Vidrohi is one of war cry, rebellion, and the motherland and is sure to bring a new essence of patriotism dipped in mythology. Apart from Sharad Malhotra, it also stars Sulagna Panigrahi and Hemal Dev in the leads and Saurabh Gokhle, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, and Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

We got in touch with the dapper Baxi Jagbandhu aka Sharad Malhotra and asked him about his bond with Sulagna and Hemal, his first job, and more. The actor had noteworthy answers to share. Read on.

How has the bond with Sulagna and Hemal? Could you share an interesting insight from the sets?

I am working with both of them for the first time, and with Hemal, I think this is Hemal’s first show on Hindi television. So definitely considering she has no experience, she has performed very well. I feel she is absolutely new, but onsidering it to be a debut show, she was confident. She knows camera angles. She is enjoying her work. She is passionate. She is sincere. She is good looking as well. so i think she is a nice package in total. So it's good you have such people coming, and in their first show, they tend to bring freshness is really nice. And talking about Sulagna, I think Sulagna has been around for quite a number of years. She is a very polished artist. and I think that is the major difference between the two. Sulagna has done very good work in the past. She has a good profile of work. I think honestly, Sulagna and I had the maximum number of scenes together. It's very effortless chemistry. It has been great working with both of them. Both are very different. They both add freshness to the show. That is very important. Both are different, unique, and have their own USP so it's nice.

Talking about your firsts, what was your first job and first paycheck?

My first was as a financial advisor of an American insurance company. I was working as an intern. I remember getting a paycheck. I think I remember I was in the insurance company and got my mother insured. She was my first client. I had got my mother insured. So I remember I had got a commission of 8000 or 9000 that time, I am talking about 18-19 years back, so that time, 8000-9000 was a lot. Like a good boy, I gave it to my mother. I remember we all went out for dinner and a movie, so I was spending some good time with the family. Talking as an actor, I had shot for a print ad. It was I guess for Reliance. It was some sim card. It was way long back. I guess it was 20 years back. That time i received a paycheck of 2500. I was in school studying, so it was a lot for me. At that time receiving that much amount felt like you're the richest man in the world. So I think about starting my acting, modelling career, and everything. It's been absolutely unbelievably real. At times I literally sit down and think that I have been loved by so many people, and the best part is the fan family is growing. I have people joining from different countries, be it Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, or New Zealand. They have a group called SM Army, so it feels nice getting so much love.

We are in complete adoration of Baxi Jagbandhu. And you?

