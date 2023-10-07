Exclusive! “My relaxation schedule is just me and my alone time” Dharampatnii’s Aditi Shetty talks about how she juggles shoots and what relaxation means to her

Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021 with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in the TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Kataria.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 18:47
Aditi Shetty

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. 

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan reunites with This Apna Bhi Time Ayega Costar! Find out who!

Aditi Shetty plays the role of Kavya Sachdev in the show. Her character is madly in love with Ravi, but Ravi is in love with her sister Keerti.

Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021 with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in the TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Kataria.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character and the show in detail. Since she is a part of all these shows, we asked her how she manages it and if she gets some time to relax, to which she said, “ My relaxation schedule is just me and my alone time, honestly. After being on set all day, shooting, chilling and having a lot of fun, at the end of the day I want my space. Just me, by myself, with my thoughts, reading, meditating, watching something and then indulging in good food. This also includes going on short trips. These are things that I do all by myself that help me relax”. 

We also asked her about the show and movies that she is currently watching, and if there is a role that she would like to play. She shared, "So many, when it comes to OTT, the recent one that I have watched is The White Lotus (International series). I loved it. It is such a brilliant show with good writing. I would love to do something like that. Even something like Squid Game, Sacred Games and Mirzapur. If I get a chance to play roles in such shows, it would be amazing”.

The show is going through a major dramatic tangent and fans are excited to see what will happen next on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Naagin 6 fame Vishesh Sharma to enter Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii on Colors?

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Akash Jagga Gurpreet Bedi Ashish Trivedi Aditi Shetty Naagin Bhagyalakshmi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 18:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Upcoming Twist! Gaumbi shocks the family, asks for Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer held responsible for a mother’s death
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Revelation! Yuvika finds out more about Premraj
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Task! Rajesh becomes spy, Harshad and Dakshesh help out
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Simran and Inder to have an unlikely connection; Sahiba finds out the truth
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Jugal tells Pushpa to leave the house
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Jawan Prevue
Trending Entertainment News: Jawan Prevue, Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahek
Exclusive! “The best show ever, with the most beautiful people”, Mahek Chahal on her experience working in Naagin 6 and more
ARCHANA
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam embarrasses herself in a stunt; leaves Rohit Shetty in splits
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii
What! Ekta Kapoor tore Smriti Irani’s Contract before she gave her the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii
new additions to the family
Exclusive! “Now, we have a complete happy family”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan opens up about her father’s re-marriage and new additions to the family
random building and hid”
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii
Exclusive! Naagin 6 fame Vishesh Sharma to enter Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii on Colors?