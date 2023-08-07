Exclusive! Naagin 6 fame Vishesh Sharma to enter Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii on Colors?

MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate.

The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes.

As per sources, actor Vishesh Sharma will soon enter the show.

Vishesh has been a part of shows like Naagin 6, Dhadkan Zindagi Ki, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Apnanpan and more.

The show is gearing up with a lot of interesting twists and turns, all set to keep the viewers entertained. Pratiksha and Ravi’s love story is keeping the viewers enthralled for sure.

