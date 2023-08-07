Exclusive! Naagin 6 fame Vishesh Sharma to enter Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii on Colors?

The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 20:51
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii

MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate.
 The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatnii to get a six-month EXTENSION?

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show.
As per sources, actor Vishesh Sharma will soon enter the show.
Vishesh has been a part of shows like Naagin 6, Dhadkan Zindagi Ki, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Apnanpan and more.
The show is gearing up with a lot of interesting twists and turns, all set to keep the viewers entertained. Pratiksha and Ravi’s love story is keeping the viewers enthralled for sure.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Shetty on playing Kavya in Dharampatni, “I have to get so involved that I don't feel that my character is wrong anywhere”

Vishesh Sharma Naagin 6 Fahmaan Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Akash Jagga Gurpreet Bedi Ashish Trivedi Vijay Badlaani Utkarsha Naik Colors Aditi Shetty Shireen Mirza Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar Dharampatni Spoiler!
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 20:51

