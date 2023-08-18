Exclusive! “My scenes are very different with him because in real life, I'm very fond of him”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, on reuniting with Mohit Malik and doing another musical show

Actor Romiit Raaj is a fabulous addition to the cast. Romiit is seen in the show playing the role of Bobby, a dear pal, and brother to Mohit’s character.
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

We have seen some amazing shades of the actor cross-platform and winning the hearts of the fans with shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and more. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the new show, reuniting with Mohit Malik, and his character.

On working on a musical show again and reuniting with Mohit Malik after Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, he said, “Music is something that we can't live without. And when television gives you that opportunity you can listen to good music, which is happening now, independent music has come up in such a big way. It's absolutely great, and is created by of the best technicians,  music directors, composers, writers, and singers are coming together to perform, which is such a good thing and I think that happens because of the team leader Rajan Sir, you know, he is a  maverick getting everyone together. And see Mohit is a great guy, I'm very, very fond of him and we are both very focused as actors.”

He further said, “For us the most important thing is work and we have a great bond. When I was on the sets of Kulfi Kumar Bajala, I was, you know the Negative guy, so I was always against him. And here the dynamics are completely different, Mohit is my brother, he is my big brother and I love him the most in the world, he is the hero, He is my role model, so to speak. So my scenes are very different with him and because in real life I'm very fond of him, I really love him and we both are like you know, we are both family guys. We believe in good work, we believe in giving our best. We look out for each other and we give you suggestions to each other how to improve. You know, we don't talk about anything frivolous, there are only always good positive talks between us in person. So that is very nice, I'm very happy. In fact, when Rajan Sir told me that we are brothers on the show I was very happy personally that OK, great,  I'm playing Bobby, and He is playing Kunal and I'm so happy. You know, like we'll have a good working relationship”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the latest offering from DKP Productions and Star Plus starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 04:45

