Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar bags Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha will depict a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole.
Sneha Raikar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

There are a plethora of shows which are in the making and there are some which are in the pipeline. 

Also Read: Amazing: Kanwar Dhillon shares visuals as he commences shooting for his upcoming show Udne Ki Asha in Film City after an extensive outdoor shoot!

Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show.  Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

He will soon be seen in a new project titled Udne Ki Asha on Star Plus opposite Neha Harsora.

Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Sneha Raikar has been roped in for the show. Sneha has earlier been seen in television projects in the likes of Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani and Naagin 6. Apart from this, she has been a part of various Marathi projects.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Sanjay Narvekar joins the cast of Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Aasha!

Keep reading this space for more information about your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

 
 

TellyChakkar TV news Kanwar Dhillon Pandya Store Alice Kaushik Udne Ki Asha Neha Harsora Sneha Raikar Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani Naagin 6
