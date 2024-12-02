Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar bags Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show. Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

He will soon be seen in a new project titled Udne Ki Asha on Star Plus opposite Neha Harsora.

Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Sneha Raikar has been roped in for the show. Sneha has earlier been seen in television projects in the likes of Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani and Naagin 6. Apart from this, she has been a part of various Marathi projects.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole.

