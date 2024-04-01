Exclusive! Naagin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kamalika Guha Thakurta roped in for Colors TV new show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

Colors TV will be launching the new romantic drama show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak soon.

As of now, it is said that Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra are going to be the leads of the show.

The production house of the show is not yet revealed but will soon come to know about it.

Talking about the cast of the show, other than Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra, there are going to be many other actors who will join the cast.

As per sources, Kamalika Guha Thakurta has been roped in for the show but her role is not yet revealed.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta is known for her roles in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Balika Vadhu, Ek Hasina Thi, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and Santoshi Maa.

The show will also be available to stream online on JioCinema.

