Exclusive! Naagin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kamalika Guha Thakurta roped in for Colors TV new show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Colors TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years. The channel will be launching the new romantic drama show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak soon.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 18:54
Kamalika

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Colors TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Also read -Aarti Kandpal to enter SAB TV’s Trideviyaan

Colors TV will be launching the new romantic drama show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak soon.

As of now, it is said that Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra are going to be the leads of the show.

The production house of the show is not yet revealed but will soon come to know about it.

Talking about the cast of the show, other than Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra, there are going to be many other actors who will join the cast.

As per sources, Kamalika Guha Thakurta has been roped in for the show but her role is not yet revealed.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta is known for her roles in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Balika Vadhu, Ek Hasina Thi, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and Santoshi Maa.

The show will also be available to stream online on JioCinema.

Also read - Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

It is really going to be exciting to see how the show will turn out to be. Are you excited for the show?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Colors tv Hindi serial Kamalika Guha Thakurta Jyoti Gauba Aarti Kandpal Imlie kafas Trideviyaan TV news TellyChakkar
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 18:54

