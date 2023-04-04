Exclusive! “Naagin changed the face of supernatural shows; got TRPs and acceptance of the audience” – Tanya Sharma

Tanya Sharma is a known actress on television and she is currently seen in the serial Sasural Simar Ka 2. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about the future of the supernatural shows and if she ever goofed up any scene.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 06:30
MUMBAI:Tanya Sharma is one of the known actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.

She began her career with shows like Afsar Bitiya, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya etc

Currently, she is seen in the serial Sasural Simar Ka 2, where she essays the role of Chhaya Rathore.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about the future of supernatural shows and if she ever goofed up any scene.

Tell us something about the track of the show?

It’s a very different track. I have had a long career but was never a part of a supernatural show. Working for this is different as the things we shoot is so unbelievable. If the audience loves the track, then you are the winner and that is what is happening to us. We put in so much hard work and we are presenting something different. The audience like it, we have TRPs and are running successfully for two years.

Have you goofed up any scene? 

There was one scene where the curtains had to choke me but then I was so far that I only had to wrap myself around it. The sequence was meme worthy and post the shoot, the entire unit was laughing. So, there are some unbelievable things you do on television and some people believe it.

You are very close to your sister. What kind of feedback do you get?
 
The feedback I get is very honest. So, when I come home my family, they don't treat me like a star. They treat me as their daughter and younger sister. That is how my parents and school friends make me feel. This is the best way to stay humble. 

What do you think will be the future of supernatural show?

When it all started, even I used to feel that it’s not believable, but I think Naagin started everything. I believed Naagin and they showed very unbelievable things. They have TRP also and there is an audience who likes that type of a show. Hence, the supernatural shows do work for television.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience love the way Tanya essays the role Chhaya Rathore and today, she has a massive fan following.

