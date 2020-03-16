EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta opens up on what viewers can expect from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap, shares his experience of working with the co-stars and much more

Nakuul Mehta opens up on his experience of shooting with bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star cast, shares how he feels seeing the viewers showering so much love and support to the show and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:29
Nakul

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens. 

The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor. 

Nakuul is being lauded for his stellar performance. 

The actor has previously done shows like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. 

Nakuul made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and fans were simply thrilled to see him. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Nakuul got candid about the show and much more. 

ALSO READ: Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details

The show is all set for a leap. What can the fans expect from the storyline post that?

I won't be able to comment on it. I feel let the fans savour it. Even we don't know what's going to happen in the storyline ahead. But I feel the characters will slightly evolve and change, good or bad, we don't know yet. When life throws things at you, just adapt it. We are very excited about the leap and want the viewers to enjoy it.

How has been the experience so far shooting for the show?

The experience has been great. It is a very happy set on most days. I am very fond of our director and also our DOP. There are a fabulous bunch of actors who are so easy going and no one has tantrums or any issues. It is an easy set to be on. I have really enjoyed playing my character. For me, the journey has been very successful. 

What do you have to say about the fans' reactions that you see on social media?

I am very excited that all of them are invested in the show. They take things so personally. Sometimes they take it personally more than we do. But that also gives me hope that they really look up to you and your work. Sometimes they don't like certain things but that's the nature of life. 

Well said, Nakuul!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

 

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Maanya Singh Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
2
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Here's proof that Mithai fame Debattama Saha's energy cannot be matched!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
EXCLUSIVE! Chunky Pandey and Govinda to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.The show is...
Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Waghela and Naagin 2 Rajesh Dubey ropes in for Jay Mehta Productions’ next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Kumkum Bhagya: Awww! Ranbir gets possessive about his kid, takes care of Prachi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
HIGH VOLTAGE DRAMA: Akriti and Gungun have a MAJOR FACE-OFF to prove themselves as Anubhav’s wives in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals’ next!
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Sameer-aryan
Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside
Latest Video