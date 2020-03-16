EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta opens up on what viewers can expect from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap, shares his experience of working with the co-stars and much more

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens.

The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor.

Nakuul is being lauded for his stellar performance.

The actor has previously done shows like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and fans were simply thrilled to see him.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Nakuul got candid about the show and much more.

The show is all set for a leap. What can the fans expect from the storyline post that?

I won't be able to comment on it. I feel let the fans savour it. Even we don't know what's going to happen in the storyline ahead. But I feel the characters will slightly evolve and change, good or bad, we don't know yet. When life throws things at you, just adapt it. We are very excited about the leap and want the viewers to enjoy it.

How has been the experience so far shooting for the show?

The experience has been great. It is a very happy set on most days. I am very fond of our director and also our DOP. There are a fabulous bunch of actors who are so easy going and no one has tantrums or any issues. It is an easy set to be on. I have really enjoyed playing my character. For me, the journey has been very successful.

What do you have to say about the fans' reactions that you see on social media?

I am very excited that all of them are invested in the show. They take things so personally. Sometimes they take it personally more than we do. But that also gives me hope that they really look up to you and your work. Sometimes they don't like certain things but that's the nature of life.

