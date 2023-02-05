EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri locked for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in the upcoming months.

Ishara TV is one such channel that has entertained viewers with lots of amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show.

As per sources, Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras.

The show will be bankrolled by Parth Productions.

We had previously reported that actor Anmol Gupta is roped in for the show Laal Banaras. He will be seen playing the lead role.

Nothing much is known about his character yet.

And now, another talented actress is set to join the show's cast.

We have come to know that actress Narayani Shastri is roped in for the show.

We are still not aware of what character will Narayani play in the show.

The actress is known for giving stellar performances in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, Kkusum, Piya Rangrezz, Piya Ka Ghar, Phir Subah Hogi and many more.

The show will be telecast from 9th May onwards.

