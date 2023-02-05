EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri locked for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras. Actress Narayani Shastri is roped in to play a pivotal role.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:27
Narayni Shashtri

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in the upcoming months. 

Ishara TV is one such channel that has entertained viewers with lots of amazing shows so far. 

The channel is now gearing up for a new show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Anmol Gupta roped in for Parth Productions' next titled Laal Banaras

As per sources, Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras. 

The show will be bankrolled by Parth Productions. 

We had previously reported that actor Anmol Gupta is roped in for the show Laal Banaras. He will be seen playing the lead role. 

Nothing much is known about his character yet. 

And now, another talented actress is set to join the show's cast.

We have come to know that actress Narayani Shastri is roped in for the show. 

We are still not aware of what character will Narayani play in the show. 

The actress is known for giving stellar performances in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, Kkusum, Piya Rangrezz, Piya Ka Ghar, Phir Subah Hogi and many more. 

The show will be telecast from 9th May onwards. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for Azaad's next for Parth Productions

Parth Productions Anmol Gupta Ishara TV Laal Banaras Narayani Shastri Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha Kkusum Piya Rangrezz Piya Ka Ghar Phir Subah Hogi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Paakhi's character permanently ended or will she be back in future in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news ever since the viewers have come to know that Aishwarya...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly has gained superstar status on television, with her brilliant and heart touching performance as...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Shivendra apologizes to Surilii, the latter wants to stay away
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the differences the co- actors have on the sets of the show Anupamaa and what is the main reason for the show to sustain number one
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Recent Stories
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parth
EXCLUSIVE! Nishha Gupta roped in for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions
Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi to play the lead in Vajra
EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi to play the lead in Vajra Productions' upcoming show on Star Plus?
ANMOL GUPTA
Exclusive! Anmol Gupta roped in for Parth Productions' next titled Laal Banaras
Exclusive! Suhaagan actor Afzal Khan reveals how audience will fall in love with the upcoming show
Exclusive! Suhaagan actor Afzaal Khan reveals how audience will fall in love with the upcoming show
Exclusive! Maddam Sir actor Savi Thakur roped in for Ishara's Tv’s upcoming show
Exclusive! Maddam Sir actor Savi Thakur roped in for Ishara's Tv’s upcoming show
An iconic time travel romance drama: Dhruv Tara premiers on Sony SAB on 20th February
An iconic time travel romance drama: Dhruv Tara premiers on Sony SAB on 20th February