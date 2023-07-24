EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri opens up on portraying the role of Maharani Saraswati in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, says, "I took up this show as it is an era which I have never played before"

MUMBAI :Narayani Shastri is impressing one and all with her amazing performance as Maharani Saraswati Udaybhan Singh in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.

The actress has played a variety of roles in her long career span and she has always done justice to each one of them.

Narayani is playing Tarapriya aka Riya Sharma's mother in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Narayani who spoke about her character and much more in the show.

Dhruv Tara's concept is very different from the regular saas-bahu sagas. What were your thoughts when you were offered the role of Maharani Saraswati Udaybhan Singh?

Yes, Dhruv Tara's concept is really different from the regular saas-bahu sagas. When I was offered the role of Maharani, I agreed to do it because it is kind of fancy. It is the era that I have never played before. Also, the stance of Maharani, her thought process, and positioning was very interesting and very powerful. So, why would I not? I love this role.



Any major challenges you faced in the initial days of shooting for the show, be it language, costume or anything else?

The initial challenges were the language because here we have to use really very pure Hindi. Doing regular TV shows, we speak in a very colloquial Hindi. Costumes are definitely another big challenge. I am not very used to being decked up like this. So, it's difficult to walk with such heavy jewellery and clothes. But it's fun. It's like wanting to dress up and look beautiful.

There are so many senior and experienced actors along with some new generation of stars, how has been your experience so far working with them?

Talking about the new generation of actors, Riya is so prepared on set . She remembers all her lines and does it so well. She looks like a doll, she looks so beautiful in this attire. But along with it, she is backed by homework and good performance. Dhruv really works very hard. He is constantly working on his lines and preparing for scenes. It is really nice to see that these actors are interested in being actors and not just stars.

