Exclusive! Nausheen Ali Sardar shares her experience from her days when she was shooting for a Pakistani show, Check it out

MUMBAI: Nausheen Ali Sardar is a well-known name in the world of entertainment. She is best known for her performance in her debut show Kkusum. Nausheen is also known for her performance in Class Of 2020. Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta’s web show Class of 2020 has a bunch of young actors.

Nausheen Ali sardar is one actress who has also appeared in Pakistani movies. Nausheen made her Hindi film debut with the movie Three: Love, Lies, Betrayal.

She was last seen in the Balaji Telefilms show Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka where the audience loved her performance and she really worked her magic on the audience.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Nausheen Ali Sardar where she opened up about her days when she was shooting for a Pakistani show ‘Ana’, what is her dream role and much more.

Tell us something about your days when you were shooting for the Pakistani show, ‘Ana’.

To this Nausheen Ali said that she was told she was the first Indian TV actor to work in a Pakistani show and it was her and Aamna Sharif and while Aamna was there for an item number, she (Nausheen) was the female lead paired against Humayun Saeed. She added that working with Pakistani crew was very different from Indian crew as when she was acting like in an Indian daily soap, they told her that it won’t work here and that they only concentrate on scripts, very subtle acting and not facing the camera as it’s not important. The actress called the experience very refreshing.

Which role would you like to play again, if you got the chance and would you make any changes to it?

To this, Nausheen Ali recalled her role in Kaal Chakra where she did a triple role, calling it ‘One of a kind’. And said that the show never got the lime light it deserved. However, the actress refused to do any role once again.

What would be your dream role?

To this, Nausheen Ali said that she is young at heart so that seriousness won’t be seen. However, she added that she likes playing meaningful characters and that her dream role would be to do a comedy or play a cop and something like that deep.

