EXCLUSIVE! Nazar's Priyamvada Singh JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 13:01
EXCLUSIVE! Nazar's Priyamvada Singh JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sunny aka Kushagre Dua is surely going to miss THIS from the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Well, we learned that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are yet to be known. 

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show. 

Karan V Grover is all set to play the lead opposite Sayli in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what the actor shall portray in this show after his stellar performance in Udaariyaan. Sanjay Swaraj joins the cast of Sandip Sikcand's next. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed. 

We exclusively revealed Shireen Mirza is all set to come back with Sandip Sikcand's show, she will be seen as the negative lead in the show with Kusshagre Dua. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha's Pankit Thakker joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

Now the breaking news is that Nazar's Priyamvada Singh joins the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. It will be interesting to see what character will she portray in the show. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Campus Diaries' Aditya would surely break the image of Sunny from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali': Kushagre Dua on his DIGITAL DEBUT with Campus Diaries

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sai Ketan Rao Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav Rao Raghvi Shivangi Khedkar Sandip Sikcand Sol Productions StarPlus Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 13:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Nazar's Priyamvada Singh JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Nazar's Priyamvada Singh JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! “Content creation will always be my first love, acting is my New Found Love” Vishnu Kaushal
MUMBAI: Vishnu Kaushal, the social media creator has been winning the hearts of the fans with his creativity over the...
GLAM QUEEN! Hina Khan oozing sheer elegance donning chiffon saree, Check out her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Amazing! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; DEETS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved...
EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jersey, which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles, has been the talk of...
Recent Stories
Seerat Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to
Latest Video