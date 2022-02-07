EXCLUSIVE! Neelu Sharma JOINS the cast of Sony TV's Dosti Anokhi

MUMBAI: Sony Tv is coming up with a new show titled “Dosti Anokhi” which stars Susmita Mukherjee, Rajendra Gupta, Ismeet Kohli, Sahil Phull, Subir Rana, and Naman Arora in the lead role, along with other supporting stars.

The female lead role of Purvi Singh will be played by Ismeet Kohli. She took it to Instagram to share an exciting Behind the scene video that features her co-star Subir Rana who will play the role of Raj Singh Verma in the show. The show is all set to go on floors tonight at 9:30 pm.

Now the exclusive news is that Neelu Sharma joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

The promo shows how an old man named Jagannath saves a girl named Poorvi after he sees her drowning in the lake. Jagannath and Poorvi's bond will be extremely different which the viewers wouldn't have seen before on the small screens.

