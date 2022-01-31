What a shot! Dosti Anokhi actor Raj Singh Verma aka Subir Rana's perfect shot is unmissable!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Sony TV is up with new show named Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi. It is based on old couple Jagannath & Kusum Mishra and a girl named Purvi Singh.

The female lead role of Purvi Singh will be played by Ismeet Kohli. She took it to Instagram to share an exciting Behind the scene video that features her co-star Subir Rana who will play the role of Raj Singh Verma in the show. He is seen aiming a perfect shot at a distance throwing an unwanted bottle in the trash even before Ismeet completes the count. Looks like along with acting skills he also has great aiming skills.

Check out the video:

Fans are very eager to see how the story will unfold along with the characters in the show. It also features Rajendra Gupta, Susmita Mukherjee, Sahil Phull, and Naman Arora in the lead role. The show is all set to premiere on 7th February 2022 on Sony Entertainment Television.

