OMG! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's Netflix password revealed, Check out!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj Kapadia in the show. He has shared a hilarious meme on his instagram story tagging Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly who plays the character of Mukku and Anupamaa in the show. In the meme we see that Anuj's Netflix password as Anupamaa. Moreover, it has also featured what other characters from the show will react to this code. Take a look at this funny meme.

Check out the picture

Fans are loving this and can't agree more to these memes. Moreover, they are rooting for Anuj and Anupamaa to get married soon. And lead a happy life together.

Currently, in the track we see that Malvika tells Anupamaa that she likes Vanraj. She tells her that she doesn't want to become a stepmom of kids who are just two years younger than her but she feels differently for Vanraj. Anuj hears their conversation and is very angry. He asks Anupamaa if she would have told him about Malvika's confession.

