Exclusive! Neerja fame Sejal Sahu to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A lot of entries and exits are happening in several TV shows.

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one such show that has been running on small screens for several years now.

Currently, the show has gone through a leap and many new faces are seen on the show due to the same.

While the show is witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story, it is now gearing up for a new entry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Sejal Sahu is all set to make an entry in the show.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Sejal was previously seen in Colors' show Neerja as Sunaina.

