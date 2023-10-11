Exclusive! Neerja fame Sejal Sahu to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of entries and exits are happening in several TV shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 22:48
Sejal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of entries and exits are happening in several TV shows. 

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Armaan marries Abhira to save her from Yuvraj

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one such show that has been running on small screens for several years now. 

Currently, the show has gone through a leap and many new faces are seen on the show due to the same. 

While the show is witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story, it is now gearing up for a new entry.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Sejal Sahu is all set to make an entry in the show. 

Nothing much is known about her character yet. 

Sejal was previously seen in Colors' show Neerja as Sunaina. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sejal Sahu Neerja Sunaina Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 22:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Manoj Bajpayee shares an interesting update on The Family Man season 3
MUMBAI: It has been a gloriously gratifying year for Manoj Bajpayee, what with Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai turning into the...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Vanya has high hopes for Viaan and Katha's reunion, Ehsan feels disturbed
MUMBAI: 'Katha Ankahee,' a popular series on Sony TV that stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the key parts, has...
Exclusive! Neerja fame Sejal Sahu to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of entries and...
Wow! Ananya Panday buys a new abode, performs Grihapravesh puja on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras
MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday shared good news on the occasion of Dhanteras 2023 as she has a new address for herself....
Exclusive! Ramsetu fame Preetiish Manas to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront for giving all the latest updates from the entertainment world. ...
Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the...
Recent Stories
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday buys a new abode, performs Grihapravesh puja on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras
Latest Video
Related Stories
Preetiish
Exclusive! Ramsetu fame Preetiish Manas to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
ramayan
Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!
SHEEZAN KHAN
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
Nakuul Mehta
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif
Aly Goni
Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday