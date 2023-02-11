Exclusive! Negative characters give me a range of expressions I get to emote and I enjoy that: Jyoti Gauba on experience shooting for Imlie

Jyoti is a veteran in the industry and has many other projects such as Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, Naagin 4, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Amita Ka Amit etc in her kitty. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jyoti spoke about her experience shooting for Imlie.
MUMBAI: Imlie is one show which is much loved.

While the Star Plus show starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, Fahmaan Khan and others in titular roles, it soon introduced Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra. The show has now dived into the third generation with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in titular roles. (Also Read: Jyoti Gauba shares a Glimpse from the Upcoming Mehendi track on Imlie, check out)

Jyoti Gauba has been an integral part of the show right from the first season. She is a veteran in the industry and has many other projects such as Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, Naagin 4, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Amita Ka Amit etc in her kitty. Today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jyoti spoke about her experience shooting for Imlie.

She said, “This show has given me a lot of exposure as an artist. This is the first time I have played a negative character and it has received a lot of love too. With this stint, I have got the confidence to play negative roles. In the earlier season I bonded extremely well with Mayuri Deshmukh. I really enjoyed shooting with Sumbul as well. I have been close to the Tripathi family and in the second season Seerat (Kapoor) has been close to me. Infact, we often call each other and even plan to go out.”

When asked about the trait about her character that she likes the most, she elaborated, “I like playing the negative character and have realized that I enjoy this space as there are a range of emotions that I get to project. I have played positive parts too and have been awarded for the same.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out)

Way to go Jyoti! 

