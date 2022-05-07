EXCLUSIVE! Neha Sargam on working with baby Aarya Bhadra in Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala: I simply love babies and their one smile can melt me, my experience with Aarya is both fun-loving and challenging

MUMBAI: Neha Sargam made a smashing comeback on small screens after a long gap with Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.

The actress is portraying Mata Yashoda and the viewers are in awe of Neha's stellar performance.

The show's major highlight is the cute baby who plays Lord Krishna. Neha and the baby have maximum scenes together and the fans are in love with their adorable bond.

As it's been almost a month now since the show hit the small screens, TellyChakkar got in touch with Neha who spoke about the show and much more.

It's been a long gap after which you are back to playing a lead role in the show. What were you up to during this time?

Actually, it's not a two-year gap and the Goddess Lakshmi character that I played was not a full-fledged role. I was not keen on doing a TV show, I did it because the makers wanted me to be a part of the show. So, it's a total gap of 5 years that I am back on small screens for this show. I was consumed with my music but I did not want to distance myself from TV completely. That's why I did Paramavatar Shri Krishna. They also told me that they will adjust my music work and according to function as per my schedule.

How has your experience working with a baby actor?

It's very fun-loving and challenging. Babies are very unpredictable. I simply love babies and their one smile can melt me. Rather than paying attention to how the baby will react, I try to pay attention to how to maintain my mood, so even if the baby is not reacting off-camera, I keep working on myself for the scenes. Babies are stressbusters on the set.

Any quality you imbibe from Mata Yashoda in real life?

I often get this compliment from my director, "My Yashoda is Neha and Neha is Yashoda.'' I am allowed to use the emotions and reactions in my way during the scenes. But it has to be layered with the character.

Well said, Neha!

