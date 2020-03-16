EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on his equation with his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt post-marriage, says, "I am much crazier as a person than she is"

MUMBAI: Power couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt need no introduction.

The duo who is seen playing pivotal roles in Star Plus' popular running drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become household names.

Aishwarya and Neil have proved their mettle in acting with their amazing performances in the show.

Well, Neil and Aishwarya's love story is known to everyone.

Love brewed between the couple on the sets and they soon got married.

Neil and Aishwarya got married in a lavish ceremony last year followed by a grand reception which was hosted in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through

The couple has received immense love and support from the fans for their show.

Aishwarya and Neil are currently basking in the glory of success for their recently released music video Mann Jogiya which is being loved by the fans.

Well, the dynamic duo has a long way to go in their career.

It is always fun to have a heart conversation with them and TellyChakkar got a chance to chit-chat with the duo in an exclusive segment.

Being married for several months now, the viewers are always keen to know how is Neil and Aishwarya's married life going.

When asked Neil if he recollects anything new about Aishwarya that he wasn't aware of before he got married and if he believes in "Shaadi Ka Laddoo Jo Khaye Woh Pashtaya Jo Na Khaaye Woh Bhi Pashtaye, he said, "Honestly, I don't believe in this phrase as I feel it is demeaning towards wives. I am never in support of that. For many people, it's just a joke but they don't realize that they are making fun of their wives. Every marriage goes through a lot of things. Marriage is not just a bed of roses, it's everything."

He added, "I knew everything about her before marriage but up to what extent those things were, that I was not aware. It takes some time to understand those things."

When asked Aishwarya, after thinking for a few seconds, she said, "I think I know everything about him."

But Neil had more to say on the same and he quipped, "I am the crazier one than her. Aishwarya came to know about this later."

Aishwarya then went on to add, "Neil is extremely nice and very quiet in front of others. His co-stars have always praised him for his calmness. But I know that he is one crazy guy. He really opened up in front of me as I am also like him."

Well, the couple is a perfect match for each other.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak