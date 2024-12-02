Exclusive! Neil Bhatt talks about participating in the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi” and the chemistry between Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil has been appreciated nationwide for his role and also his camaraderie with the show's leading ladies Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh became a huge hit. Neil and Aishwarya found love on the show as well.

The actor quit the show post the leap and then participated in the number on reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

He was one of the most sorted contestants with so much patience and grace. He played the game with dignity.

But unfortunately, his journey came to an end as he was eliminated from the show owing to less votes.

TellyChakakar got in touch with Neil and asked him what he thinks about Mananra and Abhishek’s chemistry. We also asked him if he is participating in the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi”.

What do you have say about the chemistry between Mannara and Abhishek?

It’s good. If they are comfortable with each other and their look is matching the music video, it's a good casting. All the best to them.

Your name is floating around for your participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”. If you are offered the show, will do it?

Did you get my call for the show since I didn’t get any! But if the offer comes to me, I will see and decide if I need to do the show or not.

Well, there is no doubt Neil was a good player and fans are waiting to watch him back on screen.

