KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora have THIS major SIMILARITY and it is simply beautiful

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt became a household name for his role ACP Virat Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The viewers loved his stellar performance and also his on-screen chemistry first with Aishwarya Sharma and later with Ayesha Singh.

Fans fondly remember these blockbuster jodis and used to call them Virakhi and Sairat.

While Neil, Ayesha and Aishwarya have made an exit from the show, the new leads are already impressing the viewers.

Currently, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are playing the leads.

While Ishaan and Reeva's love story ended in a very short span of time, Ishaan and Savi's love story will soon kickstart in the show.

We all know that Shakti had previously stated in one of his interviews that he was offered Virat's character for Ghum, however, things did not work out and Neil eventually landed up with this amazing role.

It seemed Shakti was destined to be a part of this show sooner or later.

So, Neil and Shakti share this major similarity.

Apart from that, these two handsome hunks share one more similarity and it is very much amazing.

We all know that Shakti fell in love with his on-screen wife and co-star Neha Saxena.

The duo worked together in Star Plus' show Tere Liye.

Shakti and Neha dated for a long time before they got married in a hush hush wedding in the year 2018.

Well, Neil also shares a similar kind of story as he and his co-star Aishwarya whom he was paired to in Ghum fell in love.

After dating for a short period of time, the duo made their relationship official and got married in the year 2021.

Well, both these actors went on to marry their on-screen wife.

