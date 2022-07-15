EXCLUSIVE! Netizens demand Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to end, 'They are disrespecting two major professions and Marathi culture'

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. 

Currently, Sai is adamant about finding out who manipulated her surrogate at the last moment. Sai and Virat are trying to find out who is the person behind all this. Pakhi is scared and she is trying to make things right with Sai and trying to keep her attention somewhere else, so she is busy and she won't be able to find the person. After that Pakhi wants to keep Sai busy so she visits the same hospital with Bhavani, Sai is figuring out why she is trying to be so nice to her. So Pakhi answers that she's the mother of the child and she doesn't want to have any negative effects on the child that's the reason she is trying to make things right with Sai. 

Netizens are completely upset with the current track of the show and they have been spewing rage on social media too. Check out what they have to share:

Later, Virat is chasing robbers who have looted a bank and they are finding a place which is crowded and packed with people where they can keep people as hostages and can save themselves from the police. So the robbers attack the same hospital where there is Sai, Pakhi and Bhavani. Virat reaches the hospital but the robbers have already taken people as hostages, and in the same hospital we have Jagtap who killed Samrat (Virat's Brother). We can see Sai's courageousness in the hospital, how she deals with the robbers and also with Jagtap. 

