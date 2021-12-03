News

EXCLUSIVE! Newbie Mrinal Chandra LOCKED for Katha Cottage Productions' Chandni on StarPlus

Katha Cottage Productions introduces a new face with their show Chandni.

Shruti Sampat's picture
By Shruti Sampat
03 Dec 2021 03:03 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another breaking news for our avid readers. 

One of the talented writers and producers Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus. Speaking about the leads Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for the show. 

Now the exclusive news is that Mrinal Chandra has been roped in as the parallel lead in the show. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. This will be her debut show on Television. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

