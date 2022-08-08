EXCLUSIVE! Newbie Sagar Chaudhry kickstarts with this project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The industry has always been keen on bringing new faces and this time it is Sagar Chaudhry, he is all set to debut with a music video. The name of the album is Khamoshiyaa and it’s based on love, sacrifice and pain.

How u fell for someone’s pain and fall for someone’s happiness? It’s an amazing love story between an actress and a makeup artist.

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

We are excited to see Sagar, how about you guys?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar