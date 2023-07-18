Exclusive! Nidhi Punmiya roped in for Star Plus’ show Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is doing extremely well when it comes to the TRP ratings, its among the top twenty shows.

The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films and started on a very promising note. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories.

The show stars Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora in lead roles.

These days the track of the show is very gripping and it keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

The show is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.

The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering about the question- who will end up with whom.

Currently, Sahiba goes up to Seerat to discuss the Farmhouse incident. Seerat is crazy for Angad, knowing that Angad does not love Sahiba.

As per sources, Nidhi Punmiya has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character, but she would be having a cameo role in the serial.

Nidhi is the winner of Mrs India 2021-22 and has appeared in many TVCs and interesting projects. She has been at the receiving end of multiple awards as well.

It will be interesting to see what her role is going to be like.

