Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj approached MTV’s Nishadh?

We have an exclusive update about an upcoming show titled – Nishadh which will soon hit the small screens on MTV.

Well, we got to know that Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj has been approached for the show but he is not yet confirmed as of now.

The details regarding the production house of the show are not yet too revealed to us.

Chitransh has primarily done projects which are related to ad commercials for big brands like Zomato Gold, Cars24, cup noodles, and Santoor among others and prior to this, he was last seen in Surabhi Das, Akshay Kelkar and Iqbal Khan starrer serial Nima Denzonpa.

MTV India is an Indian pay television channel specialising in music, reality and youth culture programming.

Well, would you like to see it on MTV next?

Do let us know your views on the same.

