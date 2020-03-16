Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj approached MTV’s Nishadh?

We have an exclusive update about an upcoming show titled – Nishdhe which will soon hit the small screens on MTV.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 13:02
Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj approached MTV’s Nishadh?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?

We have an exclusive update about an upcoming show titled – Nishadh which will soon hit the small screens on MTV.

Well, we got to know that Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj has been approached for the show but he is not yet confirmed as of now.

The details regarding the production house of the show are not yet too revealed to us.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?

Chitransh has primarily done projects which are related to ad commercials for big brands like Zomato Gold, Cars24, cup noodles, and Santoor among others and prior to this, he was last seen in Surabhi Das, Akshay Kelkar and Iqbal Khan starrer serial Nima Denzonpa.

MTV India is an Indian pay television channel specialising in music, reality and youth culture programming.

Well, would you like to see it on MTV next?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Chitransh Raj Nima Denzongpa Colors tv Voot MTV nishdhe TV news hindi tv actor exclusive news Tellychakkar.com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 13:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pushpa Impossible: Sad! Test results out, Teacher takes Rashi’s name
MUMBAIS : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj approached MTV’s Nishadh?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Interesting! Rudraksh finds a way to take Preesha to the doctor
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Aarohi’s plan to separate AbhiRa goes in vain
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Bhavani interrupts Sai’s orders
MUMBAIS : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Rudraksh declared as a molester
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Must read! 'Lagta hai khushkhabri Aane Wali Hai', netizens speculate good news as Mira Rajput was exported outside doctor's clin
Must read! 'Lagta hai khushkhabri Aane Wali Hai', netizens speculate good news as Mira Rajput was spotted outside doctor's clinic
Latest Video