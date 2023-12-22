Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya actress Jia Sheth joins the cast of Sony TV’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi starring Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale

Talented actors Mausam Dubey, Rajesh Sharma and Dharmesh Vyas have also come on-board for the project.
Jia Sheth

MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows and concepts in the making. Production houses are churning out interesting concepts to keep the audience hooked to the television screens and OTT platforms. TellyChakkar has always strived to keep readers updated with the latest information from the world of entertainment and now it is back with a fresh update on a television show.

We had already reported that Hats Off Productions is coming up with a new show on Sony TV. The show is titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi.  For the same, Mausam Dubey, who is best known for his acting contributions in projects like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya has come on-board for the show. Other actors who will be a part of the project are Rajesh Sharma and Dharmesh Vyas. (Also Read: Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside )

Dharmesh has been a part of shows such as Parampara, Hasratein, Saarthi, Bandini, and Sanskar Laxmi among others while Rajesh has done projects such as Pandya Store and Wagle Ki Duniya.

Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale are the lead actors on the show.

We now hear that Jia Sheth, who has been a part of Nimki Mukhiya in the past. (Also Read: Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV)

