Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya actress Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 21:37
Shiwani

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that Shiwani Chakraborty has been roped in for SOBO films' upcoming project, if sources are to be believed.

The show will be airing on Star Plus. 

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

How excited are you to watch Shivangi Khedkar in a new project?

Let us know in the comments below.

