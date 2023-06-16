EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel and Vibhor Sharma to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of television shows are going through some amazing tracks these days. 

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of them that is constantly entertaining the viewers. 

The show is currently seeing the story focussing on Sai, Satya and Virat. 

And now, the makers are gearing up for a major track ahead. 

Virat will be once again seen showing his daredevil side as he will go on another deadly mission.

Nothing much is revealed about the upcoming track yet. 

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Nirjar Patel and Vibhor Sharma are set to enter the show.

Both will be playing the role of deadly terrorists. 

Of course, the viewers are going to see lots of high-octane action in the upcoming track. 

Nirjar is known for his roles in projects like Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Chhoti Sardaarrni, and Good Night among others. 

Vibhor has done projects like Forensic, Sirf Tum, Mukhbir, and Titu Ambani among others. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track of Ghum? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

