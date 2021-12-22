EXCLUSIVE! Nisha Gupta enters Sony TV's show Kaamnaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sony TV recently released a new show titled Kaamnaa.

The show recently witnessed Jitendra Bohara's entry as Karan who is playing the role of Akanksha's brother Karan.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Nisha Gupta has bagged the show and she is seen playing the role of Karan's wife and Akanksha's sister-in-law in the show.

Nisha is playing the role of Bubbly.

Nisha has been a part of several TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, BR Ambedkar, and also appeared in several TV commercials.

Jitendra is also seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Kaamna stars Chandni Sharma, Manav Gohil and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

The show has been going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Kaamnaa is receiving a great response from the fans.

The show is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.



