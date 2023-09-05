Exclusive! Nishi Singh bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched on television and now Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial.

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 actress Nishi Singh has been roped in for the show.

She will be essaying the character of the lead’s sister and her character name would be “Hiral”

The actress is known actress in the world of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and soon it will air on Star Plus.

