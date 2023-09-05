Exclusive! Nishi Singh bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli” which will be airing soon. Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial. As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 actress Nishi Singh has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 15:31
TITLI

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched on television and now Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial.

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 actress Nishi Singh has been roped in for the show.

ALSO READ: Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus

She will be essaying the character of the lead’s sister and her character name would be “Hiral”

The actress is known actress in the world of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and soon it will air on Star Plus.

Are you excited about the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shoonya Square Production renamed as Story Square Production

 

Neha Solanki Ved Raj Shoonya Square Productions Story Square Productions Sachin Parikh Star Plus Belan Wali Bahu Thapki Pyaar Ki Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Apna Time Bhi Ayega 90 ML Mayavi Maling Seth ji ! Rinku Karmarkar Partiksh Rai Nishi Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 15:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! C.I.D actress Chandrika Saha files police complaint against her 21 year old husband for banging her 15 month old baby against the floor
MUMBAI : Popular Television actress Chandrika Saha who has been part of Tv shows like Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan...
Exclusive! Nishi Singh bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhir reaches out to Ruhi, tries to apologize to her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Virat gets a call to verify a dead body
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Amrita reveals THIS big thing to Riya
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Dangerous! Iblis wants Ali at any cost
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Exciting! Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborate for a new untitled film; movie to hit the screens this September
Latest Video
Related Stories
FAHMAAN KHAN
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan shared some BTS pictures from his debut directorial project, says “Finally, my dream comes true to wear a hat of a director and an actor”
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about working with Rohit Shetty and reveals her competitor on the show
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly turns muse for THIS famous Bollywood Photographer! Find out who
Nitin Babu
Exclusive! Nitin Babu to enter Dangal TV’s Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer!
unbelievable amount per episode
Must Read! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly charges this unbelievable amount per episode; Read on to know more
Sudhanshu Pandey
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey's love story with wife Mona Pandey is quite filmy in every way; here's how the actor described it