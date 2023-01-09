Exclusive! Niti Taylor opens up on performing romantic scenes with Parth Samthaan, says ''It is always awkward", reveals she would choose Parth over Randeep Rai

Niti Taylor is quite excited about the upcoming season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan.
Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one such actress of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The beautiful actress has been a part of the showbiz world for several years now. 

Niti is known for her stints in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Ishqbaaaz, Ghulam, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 among others.

The actress' on-screen pairing with television's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan became a huge hit.

Fans still remember them for their magical chemistry in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan where Niti played Nandini while Parth was seen as Manik. 

The show is coming up with a new season and the craze of the ardent fans is still the same.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Niti had some interesting anecdotes to share about KYY5, her co-star Parth and also about her work. 

Talking about the show's craze and how it feels to get so much love, Niti said, ''Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan is one such show that has given me recognition as an actor and people know me because of this show. It's surely a blessing. The show's 5th season is all set to come out and that too on public demand, is truly a great feeling. There are very rare shows that come with a new season due to fans’ demand. I am speechless. So, whenever I get a call for the new season, I am always excited and to know what's the story.''

Sharing her experience of working with Parth and doing romantic scenes, Niti said, ''It always becomes a bit awkward as I end up laughing. It is very animated when we are doing a romantic scene. I would also like to mention that the writer Richa of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan has always told me that I have romanced on-screen too much and now I can even romance a tree.''

Revealing who she finds good as an actor, Parth or Randeep Rai from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to which Niti was quick to say “Parth”.

Stating why she took Parth's name, she said, ''That's because I have worked with him more than Randeep. Also, Parth is more experienced as an actor.''

Lastly, when asked if he likes to do OTT shows or TV shows, she said, ''I like TV shows more. My heart is always with TV. Everyone wants to do movies and all but I want to do TV shows. I have always been very clear with my thoughts. 

